CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EST Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Snow;33;E;6;92%

Chester;Snow;33;N;2;97%

Danbury;Snow;32;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Snow;33;Calm;0;100%

Hartford;Flurries;33;N;7;89%

Meriden;Snow;33;N;3;93%

New Haven;Snow;35;ESE;5;88%

Oxford;Snow;31;E;3;92%

Willimantic;Snow;33;NNE;5;86%

Windsor Locks;Flurries;33;SSE;7;91%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather