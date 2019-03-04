https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13659889.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EST Sunday, March 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Snow;33;E;6;92%
Chester;Snow;33;N;2;97%
Danbury;Snow;32;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Snow;33;Calm;0;100%
Hartford;Flurries;33;N;7;89%
Meriden;Snow;33;N;3;93%
New Haven;Snow;35;ESE;5;88%
Oxford;Snow;31;E;3;92%
Willimantic;Snow;33;NNE;5;86%
Windsor Locks;Flurries;33;SSE;7;91%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
