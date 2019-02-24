CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;45;ENE;14;82%

Chester;Showers;44;SE;10;98%

Danbury;Cloudy;39;E;3;92%

Groton;Cloudy;44;N;17;97%

Hartford;Showers;39;NNW;8;94%

Meriden;Cloudy;39;N;3;95%

New Haven;Showers;46;ESE;13;88%

Oxford;Cloudy;37;ENE;10;99%

Willimantic;Cloudy;39;N;7;92%

Windsor Locks;Showers;37;NNW;6;92%

_____

