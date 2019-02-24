https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13640378.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;45;ENE;14;82%
Chester;Showers;44;SE;10;98%
Danbury;Cloudy;39;E;3;92%
Groton;Cloudy;44;N;17;97%
Hartford;Showers;39;NNW;8;94%
Meriden;Cloudy;39;N;3;95%
New Haven;Showers;46;ESE;13;88%
Oxford;Cloudy;37;ENE;10;99%
Willimantic;Cloudy;39;N;7;92%
Windsor Locks;Showers;37;NNW;6;92%
_____
