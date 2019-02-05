CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;4;68%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;7;64%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;8;58%

Groton;Cloudy;42;SSW;7;91%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;50;SSE;7;68%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;7;79%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;45;S;3;83%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;50;N;3;68%

Willimantic;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;52;SSE;6;72%

