CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EST Monday, February 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;47;WSW;5;63%
Chester;Sunny;53;SSW;5;53%
Danbury;Sunny;54;WSW;5;51%
Groton;Mostly sunny;45;S;6;80%
Hartford;Sunny;52;SSE;4;54%
Meriden;Sunny;51;S;6;55%
New Haven;Sunny;48;SSW;5;60%
Oxford;Sunny;52;N;5;56%
Willimantic;Sunny;51;S;4;60%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;51;S;4;59%
