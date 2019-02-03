https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13584973.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;27;NNE;6;84%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;64%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;69%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;34;W;8;66%
Hartford;Cloudy;32;S;6;69%
Meriden;Cloudy;29;SSE;5;74%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;69%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;29;N;3;74%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;3;72%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;31;SW;7;69%
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
