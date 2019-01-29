https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13569225.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;21;NE;7;68%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;21;NNW;5;57%
Danbury;Cloudy;18;N;2;67%
Groton;Cloudy;24;NNE;8;61%
Hartford;Cloudy;21;NNE;6;57%
Meriden;Mostly clear;20;NE;4;64%
New Haven;Mostly clear;21;NNE;7;63%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;18;ENE;8;64%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;20;NNE;6;67%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;18;N;5;69%
