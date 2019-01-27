CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;28;ESE;6;76%

Chester;Clear;23;Calm;1;79%

Danbury;Mostly clear;19;Calm;0;84%

Groton;Clear;28;E;8;71%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;19;N;3;70%

Meriden;Mostly clear;18;Calm;0;84%

New Haven;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%

Oxford;Clear;23;SE;6;77%

Willimantic;Clear;17;Calm;0;91%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;15;NNW;3;80%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather