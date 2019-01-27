https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13564944.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;28;ESE;6;76%
Chester;Clear;23;Calm;1;79%
Danbury;Mostly clear;19;Calm;0;84%
Groton;Clear;28;E;8;71%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;19;N;3;70%
Meriden;Mostly clear;18;Calm;0;84%
New Haven;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%
Oxford;Clear;23;SE;6;77%
Willimantic;Clear;17;Calm;0;91%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;15;NNW;3;80%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
