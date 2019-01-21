https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13548920.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EST Monday, January 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;5;WNW;18;67%
Chester;Clear;0;Calm;0;60%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;1;NW;10;68%
Groton;Partly cloudy;2;WNW;22;57%
Hartford;Clear;0;WNW;15;51%
Meriden;Clear;0;WNW;14;62%
New Haven;Clear;4;NW;8;60%
Oxford;Clear;-3;NNW;7;78%
Willimantic;Clear;0;WNW;12;65%
Windsor Locks;Clear;-2;NW;24;53%
