CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EST Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;5;WNW;18;67%

Chester;Clear;0;Calm;0;60%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;1;NW;10;68%

Groton;Partly cloudy;2;WNW;22;57%

Hartford;Clear;0;WNW;15;51%

Meriden;Clear;0;WNW;14;62%

New Haven;Clear;4;NW;8;60%

Oxford;Clear;-3;NNW;7;78%

Willimantic;Clear;0;WNW;12;65%

Windsor Locks;Clear;-2;NW;24;53%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather