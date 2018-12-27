https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13492761.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, December 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;30;WNW;6;93%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;3;64%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;33;N;3;75%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;9;69%
Hartford;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;78%
Meriden;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;85%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;37;N;3;69%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;85%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;3;78%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;5;72%
_____
