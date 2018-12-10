CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EST Monday, December 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;38;NNW;11;51%

Chester;Sunny;37;NNW;10;41%

Danbury;Sunny;37;NNW;10;42%

Groton;Sunny;40;N;12;39%

Hartford;Sunny;38;NNE;6;42%

Meriden;Sunny;39;NNW;10;40%

New Haven;Sunny;40;N;12;39%

Oxford;Sunny;35;N;14;49%

Willimantic;Sunny;38;NNE;9;44%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;38;N;12;40%

