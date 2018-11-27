https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13423965.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;43;N;13;92%
Chester;Cloudy;45;NE;7;93%
Danbury;Showers;40;W;5;96%
Groton;Cloudy;46;NE;14;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;40;N;10;92%
Meriden;Cloudy;40;N;9;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;43;NNE;12;93%
Oxford;Showers;38;NE;15;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;42;NE;16;95%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;37;N;14;95%
_____
