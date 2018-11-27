CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;43;N;13;92%

Chester;Cloudy;45;NE;7;93%

Danbury;Showers;40;W;5;96%

Groton;Cloudy;46;NE;14;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;40;N;10;92%

Meriden;Cloudy;40;N;9;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;43;NNE;12;93%

Oxford;Showers;38;NE;15;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;42;NE;16;95%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;37;N;14;95%

_____

