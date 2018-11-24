CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, November 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;27;W;4;55%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;46%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;71%

Groton;Cloudy;27;W;3;55%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;28;S;8;39%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;52%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;43%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;23;SW;3;42%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;84%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;23;S;10;42%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather