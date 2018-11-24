https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13417936.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, November 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;27;W;4;55%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;46%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;71%
Groton;Cloudy;27;W;3;55%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;28;S;8;39%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;52%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;43%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;23;SW;3;42%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;84%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;23;S;10;42%
