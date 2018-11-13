CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;45;NNE;5;85%

Chester;Showers;43;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Showers;38;N;3;96%

Groton;Showers;49;E;6;89%

Hartford;Showers;41;N;3;92%

Meriden;Showers;40;NW;5;96%

New Haven;Showers;44;N;5;92%

Oxford;Showers;39;E;6;93%

Willimantic;Showers;38;NNE;3;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;39;NNE;3;92%

