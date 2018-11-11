CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;33;W;9;70%

Chester;Clear;32;W;7;59%

Danbury;Clear;33;WSW;6;61%

Groton;Clear;35;WNW;10;56%

Hartford;Mostly clear;34;WSW;7;61%

Meriden;Clear;31;W;3;63%

New Haven;Clear;38;WNW;9;57%

Oxford;Clear;31;SSW;3;69%

Willimantic;Clear;33;WSW;3;63%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;61%

_____

