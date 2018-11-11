https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13381579.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;33;W;9;70%
Chester;Clear;32;W;7;59%
Danbury;Clear;33;WSW;6;61%
Groton;Clear;35;WNW;10;56%
Hartford;Mostly clear;34;WSW;7;61%
Meriden;Clear;31;W;3;63%
New Haven;Clear;38;WNW;9;57%
Oxford;Clear;31;SSW;3;69%
Willimantic;Clear;33;WSW;3;63%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;61%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments