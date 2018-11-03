CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Saturday, November 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;53;WNW;21;50%

Chester;Mostly sunny;52;W;12;43%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;50;W;15;49%

Groton;Clear;56;W;20;43%

Hartford;Partly sunny;54;W;18;43%

Meriden;Mostly sunny;53;WNW;22;41%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;54;WNW;17;49%

Oxford;Partly sunny;50;WNW;16;47%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;54;W;17;48%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;52;WNW;19;56%

