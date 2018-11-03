https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13359890.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;53;WNW;21;50%
Chester;Mostly sunny;52;W;12;43%
Danbury;Mostly sunny;50;W;15;49%
Groton;Clear;56;W;20;43%
Hartford;Partly sunny;54;W;18;43%
Meriden;Mostly sunny;53;WNW;22;41%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;54;WNW;17;49%
Oxford;Partly sunny;50;WNW;16;47%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;54;W;17;48%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;52;WNW;19;56%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments