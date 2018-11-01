https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13353458.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Thursday, November 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;56;N;5;86%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;87%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Cloudy;58;SW;6;90%
Hartford;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%
Meriden;Partly sunny;53;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;3;83%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%
Willimantic;Cloudy;52;NW;3;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;54;S;5;89%
_____
