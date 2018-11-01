CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;56;N;5;86%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;87%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Cloudy;58;SW;6;90%

Hartford;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%

Meriden;Partly sunny;53;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;3;83%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%

Willimantic;Cloudy;52;NW;3;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;54;S;5;89%

_____

