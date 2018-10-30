CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;39;W;7;87%

Chester;Clear;39;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;5;95%

Groton;Mostly clear;40;WNW;6;85%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;43;N;5;67%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Mostly clear;44;NW;5;78%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%

Willimantic;Clear;41;Calm;0;79%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;41;NW;8;70%

