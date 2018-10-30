https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13347050.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;39;W;7;87%
Chester;Clear;39;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;5;95%
Groton;Mostly clear;40;WNW;6;85%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;43;N;5;67%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Mostly clear;44;NW;5;78%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%
Willimantic;Clear;41;Calm;0;79%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;41;NW;8;70%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments