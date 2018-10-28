https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13342651.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 28, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;9;90%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;46;NNE;12;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;95%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;50;NNE;9;97%
Hartford;Cloudy;43;N;8;96%
Meriden;Cloudy;43;N;9;96%
New Haven;Cloudy;46;N;13;92%
Oxford;Cloudy;41;NNE;7;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;9;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;42;N;10;96%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
