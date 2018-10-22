CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, October 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;36;W;6;76%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;33;N;5;79%

Danbury;Sunny;28;Calm;0;95%

Groton;Sunny;34;WNW;8;75%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;32;S;3;85%

Meriden;Mostly sunny;28;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Sunny;39;N;5;69%

Oxford;Sunny;29;W;3;92%

Willimantic;Sunny;26;Calm;0;95%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;33;SSW;6;78%

