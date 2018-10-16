CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;60;W;15;91%

Chester;Showers;64;W;12;87%

Danbury;Showers;60;W;15;86%

Groton;Cloudy;69;W;15;86%

Hartford;Showers;66;WNW;9;83%

Meriden;Showers;62;WNW;9;86%

New Haven;Showers;66;WSW;12;80%

Oxford;Showers;57;W;12;93%

Willimantic;Showers;63;W;17;90%

Windsor Locks;Showers;61;NW;13;88%

