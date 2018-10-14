https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13305700.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;N;2;88%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;1;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;95%
Groton;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;2;91%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;1;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;1;92%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;99%
Willimantic;Fog;37;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;37;N;2;95%
_____
