CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;7;97%

Chester;Cloudy;70;N;6;98%

Danbury;Cloudy;71;S;6;93%

Groton;Cloudy;69;WSW;5;97%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;72;S;6;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;71;N;4;94%

Oxford;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;94%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;6;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;71;SSW;8;92%

