https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13295945.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;7;97%
Chester;Cloudy;70;N;6;98%
Danbury;Cloudy;71;S;6;93%
Groton;Cloudy;69;WSW;5;97%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;72;S;6;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;71;N;4;94%
Oxford;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;94%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;6;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;71;SSW;8;92%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments