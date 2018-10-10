https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13295052.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;5;88%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;88%
Danbury;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;96%
Groton;Cloudy;70;WSW;7;96%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;72;S;7;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Partly sunny;71;SSW;5;94%
Oxford;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;90%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;71;S;6;92%
