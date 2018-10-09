https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13291914.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;S;3;93%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;2;98%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;65;S;4;95%
Hartford;Fog;63;S;7;96%
Meriden;Cloudy;63;S;1;97%
New Haven;Cloudy;66;Calm;1;95%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;3;99%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;4;98%
