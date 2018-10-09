CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;5;96%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;1;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;7;86%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;64;ESE;4;93%

Oxford;Fog;59;S;5;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;3;91%

Windsor Locks;Showers;59;SSE;3;96%

_____

