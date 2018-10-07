https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13286381.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;9;93%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;88%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;63;N;5;97%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;13;80%
Hartford;Cloudy;63;S;3;83%
Meriden;Cloudy;64;S;3;83%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;8;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;61;S;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;62;S;8;86%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments