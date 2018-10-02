CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;64;NE;5;97%

Chester;Showers;59;ENE;9;93%

Danbury;Showers;64;NE;12;93%

Groton;Cloudy;59;NNE;10;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;59;ENE;7;86%

Meriden;Cloudy;60;N;6;86%

New Haven;Cloudy;62;NNE;6;88%

Oxford;Cloudy;57;ENE;7;93%

Willimantic;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;59;NNE;7;91%

_____

