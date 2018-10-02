https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13270912.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Monday, October 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;64;NE;5;97%
Chester;Showers;59;ENE;9;93%
Danbury;Showers;64;NE;12;93%
Groton;Cloudy;59;NNE;10;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;59;ENE;7;86%
Meriden;Cloudy;60;N;6;86%
New Haven;Cloudy;62;NNE;6;88%
Oxford;Cloudy;57;ENE;7;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;59;NNE;7;91%
