CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, October 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;5;84%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;58;N;1;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;55;E;3;95%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;5;93%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;1;95%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;4;89%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;1;96%
Willimantic;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;54;SSE;2;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
