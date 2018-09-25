CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;59;ENE;15;70%

Chester;Cloudy;53;NE;9;80%

Danbury;Cloudy;53;ENE;10;79%

Groton;Cloudy;54;NNE;11;79%

Hartford;Cloudy;53;N;8;75%

Meriden;Cloudy;54;NE;10;75%

New Haven;Showers;56;NE;12;75%

Oxford;Cloudy;52;E;13;81%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;50;N;7;89%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;8;80%

_____

