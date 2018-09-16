CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;67;Calm;1;85%

Chester;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Fog;64;N;3;96%

Hartford;Fog;64;N;5;100%

Meriden;Sunny;60;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Sunny;63;N;1;94%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;60;W;3;100%

Willimantic;Fog;59;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Fog;65;N;2;89%

