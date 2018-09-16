https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13233090.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;67;Calm;1;85%
Chester;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Fog;64;N;3;96%
Hartford;Fog;64;N;5;100%
Meriden;Sunny;60;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Sunny;63;N;1;94%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;60;W;3;100%
Willimantic;Fog;59;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Fog;65;N;2;89%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
