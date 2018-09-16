https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13231698.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;67;N;2;91%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Clear;67;SSE;3;93%
Meriden;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Clear;72;Calm;0;78%
Oxford;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;68;SSE;3;89%
