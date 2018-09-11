https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13219781.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;64;N;7;89%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;7;99%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;60;N;4;99%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;60;N;6;100%
Meriden;Cloudy;60;N;5;92%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;62;N;9;96%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;6;94%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;7;98%
Windsor Locks;Showers;62;N;7;98%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments