https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13217004.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;56;NE;12;86%
Chester;Showers;55;NE;7;92%
Danbury;Cloudy;51;ENE;7;96%
Groton;Rain;56;NE;10;86%
Hartford;Showers;54;NNE;10;77%
Meriden;Showers;52;N;5;86%
New Haven;Showers;55;NNE;10;89%
Oxford;Showers;51;NE;13;89%
Willimantic;Showers;56;NE;6;80%
Windsor Locks;Showers;53;N;7;79%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments