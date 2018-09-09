https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13215710.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;60;NNE;10;66%
Chester;Cloudy;58;N;5;71%
Danbury;Cloudy;57;NE;7;71%
Groton;Cloudy;58;N;9;66%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;6;71%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;57;N;6;68%
New Haven;Cloudy;60;NNE;10;61%
Oxford;Cloudy;55;NNE;12;74%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;N;6;80%
