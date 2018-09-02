https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13199859.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;66;NNE;2;87%
Chester;Sunny;61;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Sunny;61;NE;3;93%
Hartford;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;3;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;62;S;6;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
