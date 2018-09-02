CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;66;NNE;2;87%

Chester;Sunny;61;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Sunny;61;NE;3;93%

Hartford;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;3;93%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;62;S;6;93%

