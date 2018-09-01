https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13198487.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;8;71%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;5;60%
Danbury;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;68%
Groton;Cloudy;71;SE;6;70%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;62%
Meriden;Partly sunny;71;SSW;6;65%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;8;69%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;75%
Willimantic;Sunny;74;S;8;70%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;76;S;8;57%
