CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;8;71%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;5;60%

Danbury;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;68%

Groton;Cloudy;71;SE;6;70%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;62%

Meriden;Partly sunny;71;SSW;6;65%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;8;69%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;75%

Willimantic;Sunny;74;S;8;70%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;76;S;8;57%

