CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;77;NNW;4;88%
Chester;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;77;S;3;93%
Oxford;Sunny;74;NNW;7;90%
Willimantic;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;75;NW;5;84%
_____
