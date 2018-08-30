CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;77;NNW;4;88%

Chester;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;77;S;3;93%

Oxford;Sunny;74;NNW;7;90%

Willimantic;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;75;NW;5;84%

