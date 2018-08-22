CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;71;SE;10;89%

Chester;Cloudy;68;ESE;6;100%

Danbury;Rain;68;ESE;7;100%

Groton;Cloudy;69;ESE;9;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;86%

Meriden;Showers;69;ESE;6;86%

New Haven;Showers;72;ESE;6;87%

Oxford;Rain;67;SE;7;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;67;E;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;SE;5;87%

