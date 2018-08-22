https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13173297.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;71;SE;10;89%
Chester;Cloudy;68;ESE;6;100%
Danbury;Rain;68;ESE;7;100%
Groton;Cloudy;69;ESE;9;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;86%
Meriden;Showers;69;ESE;6;86%
New Haven;Showers;72;ESE;6;87%
Oxford;Rain;67;SE;7;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;67;E;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;SE;5;87%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
