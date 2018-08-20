https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13167599.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, August 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;64;NE;8;90%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;N;6;87%
Danbury;Cloudy;64;ENE;6;83%
Groton;Cloudy;66;N;13;83%
Hartford;Cloudy;66;NNE;8;77%
Meriden;Cloudy;66;NNE;8;74%
New Haven;Cloudy;68;NNE;10;75%
Oxford;Cloudy;64;NE;9;83%
Willimantic;Cloudy;65;N;3;90%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;65;N;6;80%
