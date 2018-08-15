CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;NW;5;81%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;8;73%

Danbury;Partly sunny;70;WNW;5;89%

Groton;Partly sunny;74;W;7;84%

Hartford;Partly sunny;74;NW;6;81%

Meriden;Sunny;72;WNW;6;83%

New Haven;Partly sunny;73;N;7;84%

Oxford;Partly sunny;69;WNW;5;89%

Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;72;W;5;87%

_____

