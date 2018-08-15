https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13157057.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;NW;5;81%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;8;73%
Danbury;Partly sunny;70;WNW;5;89%
Groton;Partly sunny;74;W;7;84%
Hartford;Partly sunny;74;NW;6;81%
Meriden;Sunny;72;WNW;6;83%
New Haven;Partly sunny;73;N;7;84%
Oxford;Partly sunny;69;WNW;5;89%
Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;72;W;5;87%
_____
