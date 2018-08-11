https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13148550.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;72;NE;5;90%
Chester;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;70;NE;7;87%
Groton;Cloudy;72;NNE;6;93%
Hartford;Showers;69;Calm;0;86%
Meriden;Cloudy;70;N;3;89%
New Haven;Partly sunny;72;ENE;7;93%
Oxford;Cloudy;67;ENE;9;96%
Willimantic;Showers;71;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;N;7;75%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments