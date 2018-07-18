CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;7;86%

Chester;Sunny;70;NNW;12;82%

Danbury;Sunny;66;Calm;0;83%

Groton;Cloudy;70;N;6;89%

Hartford;Partly sunny;70;N;8;81%

Meriden;Sunny;68;NW;6;81%

New Haven;Partly sunny;70;NNW;10;78%

Oxford;Partly sunny;64;NNW;8;89%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;68;N;8;87%

