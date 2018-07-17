CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;6;87%

Chester;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Danbury;Sunny;75;SSW;7;87%

Groton;Sunny;71;S;3;89%

Hartford;Sunny;75;S;7;87%

Meriden;Sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Sunny;75;SSW;5;93%

Oxford;Sunny;72;SSW;5;93%

Willimantic;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%

Windsor Locks;Intermittent clouds;73;S;9;93%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather