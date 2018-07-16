CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, July 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;75;E;2;85%

Chester;Sunny;77;Calm;0;78%

Danbury;Sunny;70;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Sunny;72;SSE;3;93%

Meriden;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

