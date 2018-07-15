CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;73;SW;6;84%

Chester;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Sunny;70;W;8;93%

Groton;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Partly sunny;73;S;3;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;73;SW;5;90%

Oxford;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;73;S;5;90%

_____

