CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;79;SW;6;61%
Chester;Partly sunny;79;SE;5;57%
Danbury;Sunny;75;W;8;65%
Groton;Sunny;73;SE;9;75%
Hartford;Sunny;73;ESE;3;73%
Meriden;Partly sunny;76;ESE;5;61%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;6;66%
Oxford;Sunny;74;W;6;68%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;73%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;SW;6;75%
_____
