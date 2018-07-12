https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13065243.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;74;E;6;72%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;77%
Danbury;Clear;77;NE;6;55%
Groton;Partly cloudy;71;ESE;5;75%
Hartford;Clear;77;NNE;5;57%
Meriden;Clear;73;Calm;0;65%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;73;SE;3;80%
Oxford;Clear;72;NE;6;65%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;63%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;72;NW;6;70%
_____
