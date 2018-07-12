CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;74;E;6;72%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;77%

Danbury;Clear;77;NE;6;55%

Groton;Partly cloudy;71;ESE;5;75%

Hartford;Clear;77;NNE;5;57%

Meriden;Clear;73;Calm;0;65%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;73;SE;3;80%

Oxford;Clear;72;NE;6;65%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;63%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;72;NW;6;70%

