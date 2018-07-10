https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13061856.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;72;NNW;3;72%
Chester;Sunny;72;Calm;0;73%
Danbury;Sunny;65;Calm;0;90%
Groton;Sunny;69;Calm;0;83%
Hartford;Sunny;68;SSE;3;83%
Meriden;Sunny;64;SE;3;89%
New Haven;Sunny;69;Calm;0;80%
Oxford;Sunny;66;NNW;3;86%
Willimantic;Sunny;62;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
