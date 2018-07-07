https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13055934.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;65;N;8;59%
Chester;Sunny;63;NNE;6;59%
Danbury;Sunny;59;Calm;0;69%
Groton;Sunny;60;NNE;8;64%
Hartford;Sunny;60;N;8;64%
Meriden;Sunny;60;Calm;0;61%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;61;NNE;6;64%
Oxford;Sunny;57;N;9;68%
Willimantic;Sunny;57;Calm;0;77%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;58;N;5;69%
