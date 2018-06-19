https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13005904.php
CT Current Conditions
Updated 8:02 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;6;89%
Chester;Partly sunny;77;N;7;78%
Danbury;Partly sunny;73;WNW;6;94%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;9;84%
Hartford;Cloudy;76;NNE;10;79%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;8;73%
New Haven;Partly sunny;78;NW;7;81%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;73;N;12;87%
Willimantic;Partly sunny;76;N;9;79%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;9;79%
