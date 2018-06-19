CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;6;89%

Chester;Partly sunny;77;N;7;78%

Danbury;Partly sunny;73;WNW;6;94%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;9;84%

Hartford;Cloudy;76;NNE;10;79%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;8;73%

New Haven;Partly sunny;78;NW;7;81%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;73;N;12;87%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;76;N;9;79%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;9;79%

